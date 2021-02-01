5 best paying cities, states for nurse practitioners
Being a nurse practitioner is one of the top jobs in the U.S., with a median salary of $109,820 in 2019, according to a U.S. News & World report.
The publication used median salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the best paying cities for nurse practitioners:
- Vallejo, Calif.: $175,060
- Spokane, Wash.: $160,110
- San Francisco: $157,150
- Longview, Wash.: $150,520
- Sumter, S.C.: $147,210
Here are the best paying states for nurse practitioners:
- California: $138,660
- Washington: $126,920
- Hawaii: $124,000
- New Jersey: $123,810
- Minnesota: $122,850
