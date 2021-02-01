5 best paying cities, states for nurse practitioners

Being a nurse practitioner is one of the top jobs in the U.S., with a median salary of $109,820 in 2019, according to a U.S. News & World report.

The publication used median salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the best paying cities for nurse practitioners:

Vallejo, Calif.: $175,060 Spokane, Wash.: $160,110 San Francisco: $157,150 Longview, Wash.: $150,520 Sumter, S.C.: $147,210

Here are the best paying states for nurse practitioners:

California: $138,660 Washington: $126,920 Hawaii: $124,000 New Jersey: $123,810 Minnesota: $122,850

