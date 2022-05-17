Why CIOs should pay attention to AI ethics, governance

Many hospital systems are turning to artificial intelligence to analyze patient data and identify people at risk of comorbidities. But there are pitfalls CIOs need to look for, according to a story in CIO.

Having ethics and governance plans in place can prevent problems from popping up. One hospital struggled with how to act on the AI’s predictions of patient health conditions, given they could subject people to unnecessary tests or strain resources, Carm Taglienti, a distinguished engineer at Insight, told the website.

The hospital erred on the side of overtreating, but also opted to invest more in data collection to get more accurate results. In addition, it leaned more on nurse practitioners instead of doctors and added a way to schedule visits to the ER so patients without primary care providers could go at less busy times.