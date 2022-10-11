UF Health Shands launches nursing innovation project

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands partnered with University of Florida College of Nursing to launch a new initiative that allows nurses to produce funded research projects.

Eight teams have been selected to receive funding, according to a Oct. 6 press release. The team's research covers topics such as COVID-19 discoveries, stroke care and nurse recruitment and retention.

Each team includes at least one principal investigator from the College of Nursing and one from UF Health Shands Nursing as well as co-investigators and consultants.

The team's research will occur over a year.

Once their research concludes, findings will be shared with the community at a College Nursing Research Summit, the UF Health Nursing Research & Innovation Conference, professional scientific journals and conferences.