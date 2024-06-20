UC Davis Health, Best Buy Health partner

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has launched an initiative with Best Buy Health's home-care platform, Current Health.

UC Davis Health launched a program that will allow it to monitor patients with high blood pressure from their homes. Patients enrolled in this program will use devices such as blood pressure cuffs and scales. These devices will transmit readings to the Current Health platform and integrate with the patients' UC Davis Health electronic medical records, according to a June 20 news release from the health system.

The UC Davis Health Connected Care Center can access these readings in real time, which will enable more timely response and intervention, the release said.