Top 10 IT investments for '25

Artificial intelligence and machine learning top the list of the leading IT investments for 2025, according to a new report.

Here are the top 10 IT investment areas for next year, per the November study from IT education company Skillsoft, which surveyed 5,191 IT leaders and employees from May to September. This list contains ties:

1. AI and machine learning: 47%

2. Cybersecurity, information security: 42%

3. Cloud computing: 36%

4. Infrastructure and systems: 33%

5. Leadership skills: 28%

6 (tie). Data analytics, data management, data science: 25%

6 (tie). Governance, risk and compliance: 25%

8. Project management: 22%

9 (tie). Internet of Things (IoT): 18%

9 (tie). Networking and wireless LAN [local area network] 18%

9 (tie). Virtualization: 18%