Third system opens Amazon 'just-walk-out' store

Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health is the third health system in the country to open a retail market featuring Amazon's "just-walk-out" technology.

The store opened Sept. 26 at Prisma's Richland Hospital campus in Columbia, offering hospital employees and visitors 24/7 access to healthy, ready-to-eat food options.

"Given the size and location of the campus, traveling to off-site food establishments can be time-consuming and impractical, particularly during late hours," Prisma said in a Sept. 25 news release. "This new store addresses the need for fast, convenient food options accessible at any time."

Upon entering the store, hospital staff and visitors swipe an employee badge or credit card.

Amazon's technology automatically detects and charges customers for the items taken as they exit, eliminating the need to wait in line.

Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler became the first system to implement this technology in January. BayCare Health System's St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Fla., also opened a cafe with the technology in April.