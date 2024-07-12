2nd system adopts Amazon's checkout-free technology

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare's St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Fla., is the second system to use Amazon's Just Walk Out technology in its cafe, the Tampa Bay Times reported July 11.

The system unveiled the new checkout-free cafe in April. The technology, which uses more than 360 cameras, allows customers and staff to scan a badge or credit card before entering, take the items of their choice and leave. The technology tracks their choices and automatically charges their card.

The shift has allowed the cafe to stay open 24 hours a day, offering more food options to night staff when there previously had been none. Since its launch, about 1,000 to 2,000 customers, including visitors and hospital staff, have visited the cafe every day.

Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler was the first health system to utilize Just Walk Out technology, launching it in their cafe in January.