Stanford Medicine partners with venture fund to launch new innovation lab

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine is partnering with venture capital group Northpond Ventures to launch a new innovation lab.

The program looks to accelerate the commercialization of discoveries from Stanford's researchers. Northpond Labs, the research and development arm of Northpond Ventures, will fund the five-year partnership, according to a July 12 Stanford Medicine news release.

The collaboration will focus on innovative life sciences technologies such as computational biology, diagnostics, research and development solutions, biomanufacturing and therapeutics.

"This program will provide our physicians and patients with access to cutting-edge clinical research and diagnostic tools," Robert Harrington, MD, chair of the department of medicine at Stanford Medicine. "Moreover, the collaboration with Northpond will allow scientific discoveries that come out of the program to be rapidly commercialized and made available to the broader healthcare community."