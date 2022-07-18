Mount Sinai physician inserts brain-computer interface chip into US patient 

A physician from Mount Sinai West medical center in New York City has inserted a patient with a new type of brain-to-computer interface device, making them the first patient in the U.S. to receive it, Bloomberg reported July 18.

The patient who has ALS, is the first to sign up for Synchron's FDA-approved clinical trial at Mount Sinai targeting patients with paralysis. The patient has the company's stentrode implanted into their motor cortex where it will translate brain activity into digital information, with the end goal of allowing the patient to control digital devices without their physical movement.

The surgery makes the patient the first in the U.S. to receive the treatment. Four patients in Australia have already been fitted with Synchron's device and were able to message on WhatsApp and shop online hands-free.

"This surgery was special because of its implications and huge potential," said Shahram Majidi, MD, who inserted the device.