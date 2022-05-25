Microsoft collaboration to accelerate AI innovations in healthcare

Microsoft has partnered with AI healthcare company BeeKeeperAI to develop and validate AI within a confidential computing environment.

Through the partnership, algorithm developers and healthcare data experts will have access to a secure collaboration environment operating in Microsoft Azure, where proprietary AI algorithms can be validated and tested on privacy protected data sets, according to a May 24 press release.

Through BeeKeeperAI, only the algorithm owners will have access to the data sets and algorithm models.

"The opportunity for AI to enable the delivery of better healthcare outcomes continues to expand exponentially, but developers are limited by access to critical datasets to train and to deploy their algorithms," said John Doyle, global chief technology officer of healthcare and life sciences at Microsoft. "The impact of what we are enabling aligns with the goals of the ever-increasing number of developers who are creating new ways to help to detect, diagnose, and treat diseases."

The collaboration aims to accelerate the understanding and use of confidential computing for healthcare AI research, development, deployment and monitoring.