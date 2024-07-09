Mass General Brigham's ambient documentation journey

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is planning to roll out ambient documentation to 800 clinicians after a successful initial proof of concept with 20 clinicians across multiple specialties.

To test out ambient documentation, Mass General Brigham conducted an initial proof of concept with approximately 20 clinicians from various specialties to assess workflow needs and safety concerns, particularly whether the system fabricated any details during visits.

With patient consent, clinicians used a smartphone-based ambient listening application to securely record their conversations. Out of around 500 recorded visits, 90% of the system's draft content was included in the clinicians final notes demonstrating that the recording of conversations was accurate, according to a July 8 news release from the health system.

With this success, Mass General Brigham decided to expand its pilot program with around 800 clinicians, comprising physicians and advanced practice providers like nurse practitioners and physician assistants. According to the health system, about 60% of participants are from Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, which are both based in Boston.

The initial plan was to involve 400 clinicians, but due to overwhelming interest and positive early feedback, Mass General Brigham said its senior leadership decided to expand the program to accommodate more participants.