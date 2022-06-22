Key things to know about Ascension Ventures

One of the nation's largest health systems, St. Louis-based Ascension has a venture capital arm to fund medical device, health tech and healthcare services companies.

Ascension Ventures has limited partners that include other nonprofit healthcare systems across the U.S., generating returns for them to help support their missions of providing healthcare to the underserved.

More things to know about Ascension Ventures:

When it was founded:

2001

Size:

More than $1 billion under management over five funds

Big companies in its portfolio:

Help at Home

NaviHealth

Omnicell

R1 RCM

Stereotaxis

Strive Health

Syapse

United Surgical Partners

Top executives:

Ryan Schuler, senior managing director, joined Ascension Ventures in 2002 and leads investments in the healthcare services sector.

Tara Butler, M.D., senior managing director, joined Ascension Ventures in 2002 and primarily focuses on investments in the medical device and diagnostics sector.

John Kuelper, senior managing director, joined Ascension Ventures in 2014 as a Kauffman fellow and is founder and president of Qualia Holdings, a platform for systems biology and therapeutic ventures.

Noteworthy news: