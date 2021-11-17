How Penn Medicine uses texts to save COVID-19 patients' lives

Listen
Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine's automated text messaging system for COVID-19 outpatients has proven to save two lives a week, according to a study published Nov. 16 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Five details:
- Penn Medicine established the system, called COVID Watch, to monitor COVID-19 outpatients by sending them automated text messages twice a day. The messages ask questions like "How are you feeling compared to 12 hours ago?" and "Is it harder than usual for you to breathe?"
- Patients enrolled in the program have the option to report worsening symptoms at any time. All patient messages are managed 24/7 by telemedicine clinicians.
- If a patient communicates that their condition is worsening, the system sends follow-up messages and escalates the case to a clinician, who calls to assess the patient and recommend hospitalization if necessary.
- COVID Watch enrolled its first patient on March 23, 2020. Nearly 20,000 patients have been enrolled in the program, according to a news release.
- Patients enrolled in the system were 68 percent less likely to die than patients who were not enrolled.