HCA leader departs for AI company

An executive with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has left to join the leadership ranks of an artificial intelligence company.

Ed Glynn, MD, the former ambulatory chief health information officer of HCA, has been named chief clinical officer of RhythmX AI, which offers a precision healthcare platform powered by generative and predictive AI.

"I am thrilled to join RhythmX AI as its first chief clinical officer at this pivotal time in the healthcare industry," Dr. Glynn said in a June 11 statement. "We are witnessing the explosion of artificial intelligence in daily life, the continued strain on our healthcare workforce, and the cry from patients for advanced, personalized care."

Dr. Glynn spent more than 12 years with HCA, having joined from Mariottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours, where he served in IT leadership roles. RhythmX AI also counts several health system leaders as advisors.