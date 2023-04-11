Duke Health looking to create AI-based digital health platform

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is partnering with analytics company SAS to develop new artificial intelligence-powered cloud products for healthcare organizations.

Through the partnership, SAS will offer its analytic technologies and Duke Health will test the tools in clinical settings, according to an April 11 SAS news release.

"At Duke Health, our vision for advancing patient care is to deliver tomorrow's healthcare today," Jeffrey Ferranti, MD, senior vice president and chief digital officer for Duke Health, said in the release. "With their many decades of experience developing analytics solutions that lead to bold discoveries and drive progress, SAS is an ideal partner to further our mission of advancing health together."