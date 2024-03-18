Cleveland Clinic seeks AI chief

Cleveland Clinic is hiring for a chief artificial intelligence officer, hoping to harness the power of the growing technology for healthcare.

The new chief AI officer will guide the integration of the technology across Cleveland Clinic, "ensuring AI innovations align with our vision and objectives," according to a March job posting.

"Our ambition is to embrace and leverage AI to transform not just the Cleveland Clinic but the industry at large," the health system wrote.

A handful of other health systems have named AI chiefs in recent months, including Mayo Clinic Arizona, UC San Diego Health and Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare. It's a job a recent New York Times article dubbed the "hottest new role in corporate America."

At Cleveland Clinic, the chief AI officer will work closely with other C-suite executives, as well as IT, data science and clinical leaders and build a team of AI specialists, data scientists and analysts. The health system is looking for someone with a master's or PhD in computer science, AI, data science or a related field. The hourly pay ranges from $125.61 to $257.52, or about $261,000 to $537,000 annually.