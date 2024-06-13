Christus Health inks AI partnership

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health has entered into a partnership with Abridge, a startup that develops generative artificial intelligence tools for medical documentation, after piloting its technology.

Christus piloted Abridge's technology to study the impact of generative AI on clinicians. The health system found that with the help of Abridge, clinicians spent an average of 60% less time on documentation, according to a June 13 news release from Abridge. Additionally, clinicians saw a 78% decrease in cognitive load, leading to a more concentrated and effective patient care approach, according to the release.

The health system said it plans to make Abridge accessible to all ambulatory clinicians within the next few months.