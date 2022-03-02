Cedars-Sinai launches AI division

The Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai has created a division to explore artificial intelligence's applications in healthcare.

The division, called Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, is led by Sumeet Chugh, MD, an associate director at Cedars-Sinai's Smidt Heart Institute, the Los Angeles-based health system said March 1.

"Dr. Chugh has extensive experience using artificial intelligence to solve clinical problems for sudden cardiac arrest, one of our most difficult conditions," Shlomo Melmed, Cedars-Sinai's executive vice president of academic affairs and dean of medical faculty, said in a news release. "Under his leadership, the new division will harness the Cedars-Sinai systemwide clinical data warehouse to design clinically relevant approaches to solving important health questions."

The division is currently focusing on cardiac imaging, sudden cardiac arrest, COVID-19 and clinical genetics. Dr. Chugh said he hopes the division will explore a wider range of medical, surgical and public health issues in the coming years.