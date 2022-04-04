Advocate Aurora acquires remote monitoring company

Advocate Aurora Health acquired MobileHelp, a company specializing in remote patient monitoring and personal emergency response systems.

The health system, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., made the acquisition through its investment arm, Advocate Aurora Enterprises, according to an April 4 news release. The acquisition marks Advocate Aurora Enterprises' fourth transaction.

MobileHelp's emergency response systems, which are used by more than 300,000 households, track users' locations so assistance can reach them quicker. In the future, Advocate Aurora Enterprises said it may bundle the technology with Senior Helpers, an in-home personal care services company it acquired in 2021, as doing so "could offer an even higher level of support to those aging independently."

"The future of healthcare includes using innovative technology to help consumers take better control of their health," Advocate Aurora Health CEO Jim Skogsbergh said in the release. "The addition of MobileHelp underscores our dedication to investing in solutions that are complementary to our clinical offerings, advancing whole person health and our purpose of helping people live well."