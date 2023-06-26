8 health system collaborations with Amazon, Google, Microsoft

Hospitals and health systems continue to partner with Big Tech on generative artificial intelligence and other digital health projects.

Here are eight such collaborations Becker's has reported on since May 24:

1. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has created a generative AI-based internal chatbot using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, the health system said June 23.

2. Amazon's One Medical plans to open a new San Francisco clinic, expanding its partnership with San Francisco-based UCSF Health, Hoodline reported June 22.

3. A limited number of physicians at UC San Diego Health got the option June 15 to draft responses to patient messages using ChatGPT and generative AI technology from Epic and Microsoft.

4. Amazon subsidiary One Medical opened its first Connecticut location under a partnership with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, HamletHub reported June 7.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered June 7 with Google Cloud on a generative AI application to improve outcomes, researchers and clinical workflows.

6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC has been using an AI model from Microsoft called Text Analytics to help identify unstructured EHR data such as symptoms and social determinants of health, Becker's reported June 2.

7. Amazon Web Services joined 12 health systems June 2 as founding members of CancerX, a digital health project that is part of the Biden administration's "cancer moonshot" initiative to cure the disease.

8. Amazon subsidiary One Medical plans to open its 11th clinic in the Washington, D.C., area, expanding its partnership with Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, ARLNow reported May 24.