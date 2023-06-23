Amazon's One Medical expands UCSF Health partnership

Amazon's One Medical plans to open a new San Francisco clinic, expanding its partnership with San Francisco-based UCSF Health, Hoodline reported.

The membership-based primary care company will soon unveil its third location in the city's Castro neighborhood, filling a long-vacant former real estate office, according to the June 22 story.

One Medical has 38 practices in the San Francisco Bay Area, making it one of the company's largest markets. It partners with UCSF Health in that region, referring its primary care patients to the health system's specialists when needed.

Amazon bought One Medical in February for $3.9 billion.