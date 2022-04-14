7 must-haves for 'iterative innovation' in the words of Amazon's CEO 

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy published his annual shareholder letter April 14, his first since assuming the top post of the company in 2021.

In it, Mr. Jassy writes about the substantial growth of Amazon throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. "We realized the equivalent of three years' forecasted growth in about 15 months," he wrote.

He credits Amazon's "iterative innovation" for much of this success.

"People often assume that the game-changing inventions they admire just pop out of somebody's head, a light bulb goes off, a team executes to that idea, and presto — you have a new invention that's a breakaway success for a long time. That's rarely, if ever, how it happens," Mr. Jassy wrote. "One of the lesser known facts about innovative companies like Amazon is that they are relentlessly debating, re-defining, tinkering, iterating, and experimenting to take the seed of a big idea and make it into something that resonates with customers and meaningfully changes their customer experience over a long period of time."

Below is an unedited excerpt from his letter, detailing his thoughts on the seven necessities that power iterative innovation. Find his letter in full at CNBC.

"If this approach sounds appealing, a natural question is what's required to get good at it? It's easier said than done, but here are some components that have helped us:

1. Hire the Right Builders: We disproportionately index in hiring builders. We think of builders as people who like to invent, who look at customer experiences, dissect what doesn't work well about them, and seek to reinvent them. We want people who keep asking why can't it be done? We want people who like to experiment and tinker, and who realize launch is the starting line, not the finish line.

2. Organize Builders into Teams That Are as Separable and Autonomous as Possible: It's hard for teams to be deep in what customers care about in multiple areas. It's also hard to spend enough time on the new initiatives when there's resource contention with the more mature businesses; the surer bets usually win out. Single-threaded teams will know their customers' needs better, spend all their waking work hours inventing for them, and develop context and tempo to keep iterating quickly.

3. Give Teams the Right Tools and Permission to Move Fast: Speed is not pre-ordained. It's a leadership choice. It has trade-offs, but you can't wake up one day and start moving fast. It requires having the right tools to experiment and build fast (a major part of why we started AWS), allowing teams to make two-way door decisions themselves, and setting an expectation that speed matters. And, it does. Speed is disproportionally important to every business at every stage of its evolution. Those that move slower than their competitive peers fall away over time.

4. You Need Blind Faith, But No False Hope: This is a lyric from one of my favorite Foo Fighters songs ("Congregation"). When you invent, you come up with new ideas that people will reject because they haven't been done before (that's where the blind faith comes in), but it's also important to step back and make sure you have a viable plan that'll resonate with customers (avoid false hope). We're lucky that we have builders who challenge each other, feedback loops that give us access to customer feedback, and a product development process of working backwards from the customer where having to write a Press Release (to flesh out the customer benefits) and a Frequently Asked Questions document (to detail how we'd build it) helps us have blind faith without false hope (at least usually).

5. Define a Minimum Loveable Product (MLP), and Be Willing to Iterate Fast: Figuring out where to draw the line for launch is one of the most difficult decisions teams must make. Often, teams wait too long, and insist on too many bells and whistles, before launching. And, they miss the first mover advantage or opportunity to build mindshare in fast-moving market segments before well-executing peers get too far ahead. The launch product must be good enough that you believe it'll be loved from the get-go (why we call it a "Minimum Loveable Product" vs. a "Minimum Viable Product"), but in newer market segments, teams are often better off getting this MLP to customers and iterating quickly thereafter.

6. Adopt a Long-term Orientation: We're sometimes criticized at Amazon for not shutting much down. It's true that we have a longer tolerance for our investments than most companies. But, we know that transformational invention takes multiple years, and if you're making big bets that you believe could substantially change customer experience (and your company), you have to be in it for the long-haul or you'll give up too quickly.

7. Brace Yourself for Failure: If you invent a lot, you will fail more often than you wish. Nobody likes this part, but it comes with the territory. When it's clear that we've launched something that won't work, we make sure we've learned from what didn't go well, and secure great landing places for team members who delivered well — or your best people will hesitate to work on new initiatives.

Albert Einstein is sometimes credited with describing compound interest as the eighth wonder of the world ("He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn't, pays it"). We think of iterative innovation in much the same way. Iterative innovation creates magic for customers. Constantly inventing and improving products for customers has a compounding effect on the customer experience, and in turn on a business's prospects.

Time is your friend when you are compounding gains. Amazon is a big company with some large businesses, but it's still early days for us. We will continue to be insurgent — inventing in businesses that we're in, in new businesses that we've yet to launch, and in new ideas that we haven't even imagined yet. It remains Day 1.

Sincerely,

Andy Jassy

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amazon.com, Inc.”