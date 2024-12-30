6 health systems partnering with Amazon, Microsoft

Health systems continue to look to Big Tech to help boost their artificial intelligence and data capabilities.

Here are six partnerships Becker's reported on in the past month:

1. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has expanded use of Microsoft's DAX Copilot, with 100 clinicians regaining 64 hours of time and patients reporting more valuable conversations with their physicians, Becker's reported Dec. 20.

2. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health said Dec. 17 it formed a coalition with Microsoft, Gates Ventures, Epic and West Health to address the escalating challenges of rural healthcare, which impact 60 million Americans.

3. The Digital Medicine Society, in partnership with health systems and Amazon Web Services, launched the Connected Health Collaborative Community on Dec. 17 to drive advancements in connected health technologies including hospital at home.

4. Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., is collaborating with Microsoft to explore how generative AI can improve pediatric care, Becker's reported Dec. 9.

5. Bronx, N.Y.-based Montefiore Health System began rolling out Microsoft's DAX Copilot on Dec. 5 at its primary care locations in the Bronx and Hudson Valley.

6. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has been leveraging cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services to expand its data integration capabilities, Becker's reported Dec. 3.