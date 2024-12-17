Health systems join new collaborative to scale hospital-at-home care

The Digital Medicine Society, in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association and UMass Chan Medical School's Program in Digital Medicine, has launched the Connected Health Collaborative Community to drive advancements in connected health technologies.

The initiative, according to a Dec. 17 news release, seeks to establish best practices and address fragmentation in the field, with its first project focusing on scaling sustainable hospital-at-home care models.

The project, Advancing a Sustainable Hospital-at-Home Ecosystem at Scale, is supported by UMass Chan Medical School's Program in Digital Medicine as the founding impact sponsor. The effort brings together healthcare, technology, government and patient organizations to optimize the use of connected health technologies in delivering inpatient-level care at home.

Participating organizations include Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.; Mass General Hospital in Boston; Amazon Web Services; the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Medically Home; and the American Nurses Association, among others. These stakeholders aim to create free resources that healthcare organizations of all sizes can use to implement cost-effective and scalable hospital-at-home models.