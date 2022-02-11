5 companies partnering with hospitals for 'hospital-at-home' programs

Health systems have been introducing "hospital-at-home" programs in the last few years to offer patients more convenience and reduce readmissions. Here are five companies that have been working with health systems on hospital-at-home initiatives.

Biofourmis



In December 2020, digital therapeutics and virtual care provider Biofourmis launched a virtual hospital-at-home program for healthcare organizations across the U.S. The company worked with Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital to create the Biovitals Hospital@Home program.



On Feb. 2, Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health signed a multiyear deal with Biofourmis to use its artificial intelligence-powered remote-monitoring tools to care for acute and post-acute care patients in their homes.



BioIntellisense



BioIntellisense is a remote patient-monitoring company offering a body sensor that can continuously monitor patient vital signs from home and deliver insights to clinicians. In January 2020, the company collaborated with Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and its Care Innovation Center to use the device on patients with such chronic conditions as diabetes, heart failure and hypertension.



On Dec. 6, Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health partnered with BioIntellisense to improve in-hospital and at-home care through the use of the company's body sensor.



Cadence



Cadence is a remote care-monitoring company that launched Aug. 5 with $41 million in funding. In August, Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health established a founding partnership with the company.



Medically Home



On Jan. 10, hospital-at-home company Medically Home received $110 million in a new funding round, including investments from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.



On Jan. 24, Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare partnered with Medically Home Group to create an acute care hospital-at-home program.



WellSky



In January 2021, at-home healthcare software company WellSky bought CarePort Health, which provides post-acute outcomes management software to hospitals and ACOs, from Allscripts for $1.35 billion.



On Jan. 27, Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center partnered with home health software provider WellSky to launch a hospital-at-home program for patients with heart failure.