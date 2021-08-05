LifePoint inks founding partnership with new remote care monitoring company 

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health established a founding partnership with Cadence, a remote care monitoring company that launched Aug. 5 with $41 million in funding.

Four details:

1. Cadence has raised $41 million in funding led by General Catalyst and Thrive Capital.

2. The company developed a remote care management platform for patients with chronic conditions. Cadence collects and analyzes patients' vitals, medical history and wellness data from their own homes to create personalized care plans.

3. As Cadence's founding partner, LifePoint will deploy the platform across its network to deliver remote care to more than 100,000 patients.

4. Once Cadence is fully operational across LifePoint's facilities, the companies plan to focus on increasing adherence to Guideline Directed Medical Therapy treatment for heart failure patients.