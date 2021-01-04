Allscripts finalizes $1.35B CarePort Health sale

Allscripts closed the $1.35 billion sale of its care coordination company CarePort Health to WellSky Dec. 31.

The Chicago-based EHR company inked the agreement with WellSky in October 2020 and plans to use the net after-tax proceeds of the sale to invest in its health IT solutions and support share repurchases.

CarePort provides post-acute outcomes management software to hospitals and ACOs and represented about 6 percent of Allscripts' consolidated revenues. The CarePort client base and associates will now transition to WellSky, which offers healthcare software for clinical areas including home health, hospice and blood management.

