Allscripts sells care coordination company CarePort Health for $1.35B: 4 notes

Allscripts has formed an agreement to sell its care coordination company CarePort Health to WellSky for $1.35 billion, according to an Oct. 13 news release.

Four notes:

1. CarePort, which provides post-acute outcomes management software to hospitals and ACOs, is included in Allscripts' data, analytics and care coordination reporting segment. The business represents about 6 percent of Allscripts' consolidated revenues.

2. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2021; once finalized, the CarePort client base and associates will transition to WellSky.

3. Allscripts anticipates the net after-tax proceeds of the sale to be used to invest in its health IT solutions and support share repurchases.

4. WellSky provides healthcare software for home health, hospice and blood management, among other clinical areas.

