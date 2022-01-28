OSU Wexner launches 'hospital-at-home' program for patients with heart failure

Listen
Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is partnering with home health software provider WellSky to launch a "hospital-at-home" program for patients with heart failure, according to a Jan. 27 news release.
Four things to know:
- The initiative is aiming to reduce hospital readmissions for patients discharged after admission for heart failure.
- OSU Wexner heart failure patients will be given the choice to enroll in the program upon their discharge.
- WellSky's platform uses technology that can view inside patients' lungs so clinicians can quickly assess lung fluid, allowing for customized care interventions designed to prevent readmission.
- Heart failure specialists Brent Lampert, DO, and Raymond Benza, MD, will lead the program, which involves collaboration between cardiologists, telehealth clinicians, nurses and personal caregivers.