OSU Wexner launches 'hospital-at-home' program for patients with heart failure

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is partnering with home health software provider WellSky to launch a "hospital-at-home" program for patients with heart failure, according to a Jan. 27 news release.

Four things to know:

  1. The initiative is aiming to reduce hospital readmissions for patients discharged after admission for heart failure.

  2. OSU Wexner heart failure patients will be given the choice to enroll in the program upon their discharge.

  3. WellSky's platform uses technology that can view inside patients' lungs so clinicians can quickly assess lung fluid, allowing for customized care interventions designed to prevent readmission.

  4. Heart failure specialists Brent Lampert, DO, and Raymond Benza, MD, will lead the program, which involves collaboration between cardiologists, telehealth clinicians, nurses and personal caregivers.

