Brigham and Women's Hospital, Biofourmis launch national hospital-at-home virtual care program

Brigham and Women's Hospital and digital therapeutics and virtual care provider Biofourmis are rolling out their co-developed virtual hospital-at-home program to healthcare organizations across the U.S., according to a Dec. 3 news release.

The Boston-based health system and Biofourmis have worked together over the past few years to create the Biovitals Hospital@Home program, which is designed to help hospitals and health systems quickly deploy clinical workflows and technologies needed to provide hospital-level care to a patient from their home. The system comprises encrypted video communication technology, continuous monitoring, artificial intelligence-based analytics and communication systems.

The hospital-at-home platform allows clinicians to continuously monitor multiple physiological signs of patients through wearable biosensors; data collected from the devices is then processed and sent to clinicians in near real time so they can detect any issues and intervene early to prevent potential medical emergencies.

The national launch of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Biofourmis' hospital-at-home program comes after CMS' Nov. 25 announcement of its new acute hospital-at-home program to quickly expand hospital capacity during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Under the program, CMS provides equal reimbursement rates with inpatient payment rates to treat patients in their home for conditions such as infections, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

