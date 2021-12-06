Renown inks remote patient-monitoring deal for in-hospital & at-home care

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health on Dec. 6 partnered with BioIntellisense, a remote patient- monitoring company, to improve in-hospital and at-home care through the use of the company's on-body sensor.

Under the partnership, Renown will integrate BioIntellisense's BioSticker device to continuously monitor vital signs and deliver insights to clinicians. The sensor monitors patients' skin temperature, resting heart rate and respiratory rate, step, gait, sleep, activity levels and more. It also flags infectionlike symptoms to support COVID-19 monitoring.

During the partnership's first phase, all patients admitted to Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno will wear the sensor. Patients can continue to wear it when they leave for their homes, ambulatory, outpatient surgical, rehabilitation or skilled nursing settings.

Analytics produced by the sensor will be visualized and monitored by clinicians working at Renown's transfer and operations center.

The partnership will help personalize care and address healthcare workforce shortages, Renown said in a news release.