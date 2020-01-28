UCHealth partners with remote patient monitoring startup

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth is teaming up with BioIntellisense, a remote patient monitoring company, which recently received FDA clearance for its medical grade wearable body sensor.

BioIntellisense on Jan. 28 announced the commercial launch of its on-body sensor, which can continuously monitor patient vital signs from home and deliver insights to clinicians.

The company established a collaboration with UCHealth and its Care Innovation Center to initially use the BioSticker device on patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart failure and hypertension, said Steve Hess, UCHealth CIO.

"Watching over them outside the walls of the hospital will be beneficial for them and for us," Mr. Hess said. "Collecting that data will help us see patients who are maybe sliding into a deteriorating state. We can intervene sooner and prevent an emergency visit or hospital room stay and keep them healthy and happy at home."

UCHealth expects to begin using the BioSticker device on patients this quarter.

More articles on health IT:

Cleveland Clinic expands AI-driven post-discharge patient communication

Philips seeks buyer for domestic appliances business to reposition as 'health technology leader'

Illinois health system alerts 2,700 patients of security incident with third party vendor

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.