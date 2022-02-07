UCI Health inks 'hospital-at-home' deal with Biofourmis

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health signed a multiyear deal with virtual care provider Biofourmis to use its artificial intelligence-powered remote monitoring tools to care for acute and post-acute care patients in their homes.

Biofourmis’ remote patient monitoring platform will replace UCI Health’s legacy remote patient monitoring system and allow the system to establish "hospital-at-home" initiatives, according to a Feb. 2 news release.



Under the partnership, UCI Health's Epic EHR will automatically collect vital signs and other biometrics, which will then be analyzed through Biofourmis' algorithms.

Biofourmis' AI will create personalized patient baselines using data collected from wearable biosensors and electronic patient-reported outcomes. The baselines will be compared to population-level data so the AI can produce a real-time view of disease trajectory.

Biofourmis' platform is also designed to alert clinicians about potential serious medical events, opportunities to optimize treatment and ways to better engage patients.