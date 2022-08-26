Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property.

The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio. The companies may generate additional revenue for the health system if they are successful.

22 health systems with investment arms:

1. Ascension (St. Louis): Ascension Ventures

2. Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic Ventures

3. Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (Warrenville, Ill.): Edward-Elmhurst Health Venture Capital

4. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): Henry Ford Innovations

5. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Intermountain Ventures Fund

6. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis): CHV Capital

7. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): Jefferson Innovation

8. Johns Hopkins (Baltimore): Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures

9. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Kaiser Permanente Ventures

10. Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Health: Healthcare Innovation Fund

11. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Mayo Clinic Ventures

12. MemorialCare (Long Beach, Calif.): MemorialCare Fund

13. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): NYP Ventures

14. Northwell Health (New York City): Northwell Holdings

15. Orlando Health: Orlando Health Ventures

16. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): OSF Ventures

17. Partners HealthCare (Boston): Partners Innovation Fund

18. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Providence Ventures

19. Texas Medical Center (Houston): TMC Venture Fund

20. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): UnityPoint Health Ventures

21. University Hospitals (Cleveland): UH Ventures

22. UPMC (Pittsburgh): UPMC Enterprises