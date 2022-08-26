Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property.
The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio. The companies may generate additional revenue for the health system if they are successful.
22 health systems with investment arms:
1. Ascension (St. Louis): Ascension Ventures
2. Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic Ventures
3. Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (Warrenville, Ill.): Edward-Elmhurst Health Venture Capital
4. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): Henry Ford Innovations
5. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Intermountain Ventures Fund
6. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis): CHV Capital
7. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): Jefferson Innovation
8. Johns Hopkins (Baltimore): Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures
9. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Kaiser Permanente Ventures
10. Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Health: Healthcare Innovation Fund
11. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Mayo Clinic Ventures
12. MemorialCare (Long Beach, Calif.): MemorialCare Fund
13. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): NYP Ventures
14. Northwell Health (New York City): Northwell Holdings
15. Orlando Health: Orlando Health Ventures
16. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): OSF Ventures
17. Partners HealthCare (Boston): Partners Innovation Fund
18. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Providence Ventures
19. Texas Medical Center (Houston): TMC Venture Fund
20. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): UnityPoint Health Ventures
21. University Hospitals (Cleveland): UH Ventures
22. UPMC (Pittsburgh): UPMC Enterprises