16 hospital ownership changes made in 1 day

Six Steward hospitals in Massachusetts were among 16 hospitals that came under new ownership on Oct. 1:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare completed the sale of its 70% majority ownership interest in Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health to Orlando (Fla.) Health. The sale comprises five hospitals: Birmingham-based Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala., Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala., and Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, Ala.

2. Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System acquired Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

3. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan took over operations of Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital and Fall River, Mass.-based St. Anne's Hospital. Lifespan acquired the hospitals from Dallas-based Steward Health Care in a deal that includes the land and buildings associated with both hospitals.

4. Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital took over operations of Holy Family Hospital-Haverhill (Mass.) and Holy Family Hospital-Methuen (Mass.) from Steward

5. Boston Medical Center took over operations of Boston-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Brockton, Mass.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center from Steward.

6. Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics officially joined Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

7. San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare acquired San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital from NewEra IRF Holdings, an integrated commercial real estate development and capital investment company.