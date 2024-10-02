Methodist Healthcare acquires Texas rehabilitation hospital

San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare has acquired San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital from NewEra IRF Holdings, an integrated commercial real estate development and capital investment company.

The hospital, now named Methodist Rehabilitation Hospital Texsan, will house inpatient rehabilitation services that were previously provided at Methodist Hospital Texsan and Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant, according to an Oct. 1 news release shared with Becker's.

Methodist Rehabilitation Hospital Texsan will increase bed capacity to 48 and provide advanced rehabilitation technologies and comprehensive service access for an improved patient experience.