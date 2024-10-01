CHS sells 2 North Carolina hospitals

Iredell Health System acquired Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, effective Oct. 1.

Iredell signed a definitive agreement to buy the facilities in August. Since then, the CHS and Iredell worked together to prepare for the transaction to close, including transitioning Davis employees to become employees of Iredell.

The building will now be known as Iredell Davis campus, and the psychiatric component of the facility has been renamed Iredell Davis Behavioral Health Hospital.

Iredell aims to keep the 42-bed behavioral health facility open and expand services at the Davis location. Should acute-care services be added to the facility in the future, it will be known as Iredell Davis Medical Center.

"We recognize the critical need for behavioral health services in our area — and throughout all of North Carolina — and will strive to be a part of the solution for this crisis on a local level with Davis," Iredell President and CEO John Green said in a news release. "As Iredell County continues to grow, healthcare needs will also evolve. This is an important investment in our community and allows us to continue to expand with those needs."

The health systems did not disclose the price of the transaction.

In June, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health called off plans to acquire Davis Regional and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center from CHS in a deal worth $320 million. The decision came after an appellate court granted the Federal Trade Commission an emergency injunction blocking the deal. The FTC had been fighting to block the acquisition for more than a year.