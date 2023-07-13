10 recent hospital and health system M&A updates

From the delay of UCHealth and Parkview's proposed combination, to Aspirus Health and St. Luke's signing a letter of intent to affiliate, here are 10 hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions updates Becker's reported since July 5:

1. UCSF Health is in talks with Dignity Health to acquire the system's clinical presence in San Francisco, including St. Mary's Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and associated outpatient and urgent care clinics.

2. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington joined Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, now a six-hospital system.

3. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System were expecting to close their combination by the middle of 2023, but the proposed move has been delayed due to regulatory matters.

4. Los Angeles-based American Healthcare Systems, which has been busy buying up hospitals this year, took a big step forward with its proposed acquisition of Montebello, Calif.-based Beverly Community Hospital after the California attorney general conditionally approved the transaction.

5. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health and Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's have signed a letter of intent to affiliate and jointly serve patients in their home states and Michigan.

6. Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health is gaining a 5 percent ownership stake in Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System as the systems are forming an alliance to increase access to innovative care for complex medical conditions and clinical trials.

7. Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems closed its acquisition of Waukegan, Ill.-based Vista Medical Center East and is looking to add services.

8. Finger Lakes Health, a two-hospital system headquartered in Geneva, N.Y., will join the University of Rochester Medical Center on Aug. 1.

9. Great Falls, Mont.-based Benefis Health System acquired Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton.

10. Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va., became a full member of the West Virginia University Health System, effective July 1.