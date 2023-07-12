Aspirus Health and St. Luke's Duluth to combine to form 19-hospital system

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health and Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's have signed a letter of intent to affiliate and jointly serve patients in their home states and Michigan, according to a July 12 release.

The joint system would consist of 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient locations with approximately 14,000 employees. The affiliation is expected to close in early 2024.

"The strength of Aspirus Health will enable St. Luke's to accelerate investment in our communities and expand our impact faster than we can on our own," Eric Lohn, St. Luke's co-president, CEO and CFO, said in a statement.

Aspirus Health, which is the bigger system with 17 hospitals, also operates a health insurance arm.