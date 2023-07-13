California attorney general approves Beverly Hospital sale to American Healthcare Systems

Los Angeles-based American Healthcare Systems, which has been busy buying up hospitals this year, took a big step forward with its proposed acquisition of Montebello, Calif.-based Beverly Community Hospital after the California attorney general conditionally approved the transaction July 7.

Such conditions for the sale of the bankrupt Los Angeles-area hospital include not only the retention of existing services but also the reinstatement of others affected by the bankruptcy.

In addition, over 75 percent of the hospital's patients are on Medicare or Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid program, and this level must also be assured, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

American Healthcare Systems has made three similar hospital purchases since April.