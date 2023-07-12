UCHealth, Parkview combination delayed due to 'regulatory matters'

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System were expecting to close their combination by the middle of 2023, but the proposed move has been delayed due to "regulatory matters," according to a July 12 filing.

Parkview Health said in the filing it was committed to working through any regulatory hurdles but couldn't give an updated timeline for possible closing or even confirmation that the deal will eventually be consummated.

UCHealth, a 12-hospital system, said it would invest almost $200 million into Parkview Health once the acquisition is complete. The two systems announced the transaction Jan. 24.