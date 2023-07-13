UCSF in talks to acquire 2 Dignity Health hospitals

UCSF Health is in talks with Dignity Health to acquire the system's clinical presence in San Francisco, including St. Mary's Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and associated outpatient and urgent care clinics.

"We continue to experience record demand for our services, and space constraints limit our ability to care for the community," UCSF President and CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said in a July 12 news release. "The request I hear most from our teams is for more space: more inpatient beds, more surgical time, more clinic rooms — more capacity to meet the needs of our community. This acquisition is an opportunity to directly address those concerns."

Under the proposed transaction, St. Mary's and Saint Francis will become UCSF facilities. As part of the integration, the hospitals will no longer have any religious affiliation nor be subject to Ethical Religious Directives or Statement of Common Values.

UCSF aims to maintain the existing workforce of the two hospitals and bring all employees under the UCSF umbrella.

The University of California board of regents is meeting with Dignity July 18–20 to discuss the proposed transaction.