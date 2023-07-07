Health system to expand Illinois hospital after $23.5M acquisition

After acquiring Waukegan, Ill.-based Vista Medical Center East, American Healthcare Systems is looking to add new services to the hospital, the Chicago Tribune reported July 7.

The Glendale, Calif.-based health system closed on the $23.5 million acquisition July 1, according to the story. The organization is now considering boosting services at the hospital, including making it a Level One trauma center. The acquisition is Vista's fifth ownership change in 24 years.

"We're going to take a deep dive into how the hospital operates," Faisal Gill, American Healthcare's chief legal officer, told the newspaper. "We're going to talk to the doctors and see what we need to make it as good as it can be. We're going to look to see what the company needs and add it."