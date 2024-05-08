RN pay for 16 specialties

Kelly Gooch -

AMGA, a trade association representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, released its Nursing Specialty Compensation and Pay Practices Survey May 8, highlighting how pay varies among registered nurses. 

The survey, produced in collaboration with Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, was completed by 39 organizations in the U.S. representing almost 4,000 locations and more than 127,000 RNs. 

Here is the median average hourly base rate for RNs, by specialty and location, according to the survey:

Hospital

MedSurg - general: $41.11

MedSurg - specialty: $41.01

Pediatrics: $42.21

Telemetry/monitored: $41.88

Critical care/ICU - general: $41.79

Critical care/ICU - specialty: $43.09

Emergency department: $42.08 

Inpatient mental health: $43.27 

Labor and Delivery: $43.03

Surgery - OR/pre-op/recovery: $45.70 

Hospital outpatient department: $43.16

Clinic/ambulatory care

Primary care: $39.21

Medical: $40.32

Surgical: $41.75

Other

Home health: $41.59

Hospice/palliative care: $42.48 



