What healthcare execs can learn from 30 interviews on career advice

Thirty business executives gave their best piece of advice that healthcare executives can learn from in a March 17 article published by MIT Sloan News.

Here are five of those career tips healthcare leaders should know:

Diversify what you're involved in to stay content.

For Kat Cole, the former president and COO of Focus Brands, that meant volunteering to feel fulfilled, which in turn would make her more effective. Ms. Cole said diversifying her passion profile lowered the need to feel solely fulfilled by her job.



Balance time in meetings with works that's energizing.

Steve Cook, executive managing director at LFM Capital, said meetings and bureaucracy consumed him and his time working hands on re-energized him. A balance of the two can keep you going.



Decide if you'll be proud of the work you did.

For Chris Bell, CEO at Perch, his definition came down to asking himself when he is 65: "Am I going to be excited to tell my grandkids what I did?"



Careers are long and there is plenty of time to explore.

Former journalist Paul Sagan spent 10 years in media before pivoting to a technology startup and eventually becoming CEO of Akamai Technologies.



Say "yes" to job recruiters.

Finding your dream job by chance through your inner circle is more common than you think. It's finding job opportunities outside of that circle that can be more difficult. EverQuote's chief people officer, Elyse Neumeier, said to say "yes" to every recruiter who reaches out and take time to listen to an initial call to learn more about the job they're recruiting for.

