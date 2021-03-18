Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as HHS secretary

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is set to become the next HHS secretary after the Senate narrowly voted March 18 to confirm him, The Washington Post reported.

Mr. Becerra, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in December, was confirmed by a 50-49 vote.

He will take over for Norris Cochran, who has served as acting HHS secretary.

Mr. Becerra has served as attorney general of California since January 2017. Before that, he served 12 terms in Congress.

Mr. Becerra's confirmation makes him the first Latino to head HHS.

