Healthcare awareness calendar: Key months, weeks and days in 2021
Here are the days, weeks and months set aside to raise awareness or recognize healthcare conditions and workers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Sources are linked below.
March
- National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
- Brain Injury Awareness Month
- National Women's History Month
Weeks to note:
- March 14-20: National Patient Safety Awareness Week
- March 14-20: National Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week
Days to note:
- March 19: Certified Nurses Day
- March 20: World Oral Health Day
- March 23: The American Diabetes Association Alert Day
- March 30: National Doctors Day
April
Weeks to note:
- April 5-11: National Public Health Week
Days to note:
- April 7: World Health Day
- April 21: Administrative Professionals' Day
May
- Oncology Nursing Month
- National American Stroke Month
- National High Blood Pressure Education Month
- National Mental Health Month
Weeks to note:
- May 6-12: National Nurses Week
- May 9-15: National Hospital Week
- May 9-15: National Skilled Nursing Care Week
June
Weeks to note:
- June 14-20: National Men's Health Week
- June 17-23: National Nursing Assistants Week
Days to note:
- June 6: Cancer Survivors Day
- June 17: National Career Nursing Assistants' Day
- June 27: National HIV Testing Day
July
August
Days to note:
- Aug. 23: Health Unit Coordinators Day
September
- Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- National Cholesterol Education Month
- National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
- Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma Awareness Month
- National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
- National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Weeks to note:
- Sept. 12-18: National Assisted Living Week
October
Weeks to note:
- Oct. 6-12: National Physician Assistant Week
- Oct. 18-22: National Health Education Week
Days to note:
- Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day
- Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day
November
- National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
- National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month
- American Diabetes Month
Weeks to note:
- Nov. 7-13: Home Care Aide Week
Days to note:
- Nov. 14: World Diabetes Day
- Nov. 18: The Great American Smokeout Day
December
Weeks to note:
- Dec. 1-7: National Handwashing Awareness Week
Days to note:
- Dec. 1: World AIDS Day
