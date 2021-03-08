Biden to commemorate COVID-19 anniversary during first prime-time address

President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime-time address March 11 to commemorate the anniversary of restrictions taken nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to The Washington Post.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki discussed the address during a March 8 briefing with reporters.

"He will discuss the many sacrifices that the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered," Ms. Psaki said, according to USA Today. "The president will look forward, highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country to getting back to normal."

The address will take place one year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. According to USA Today, a time and location for the address were not provided.

More articles on leadership and management:

Meet 6 Black female physicians, health advocates at the helm of the COVID-19 fight

5 hospitals, health systems expanding their boards

Who leads Newsweek's top 10 hospitals in the world

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.