Who leads Newsweek's top 10 hospitals in the world

Kelly Gooch - 

Newsweek released its 2021 rankings for best hospitals in the world March 3. Here are the leaders of the top 10 hospitals on the list:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Gianrico Farrugia, MD 

2. Cleveland Clinic: Tom Mihaljevic, MD

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Peter Slavin, MD

4. Toronto General Hospital (Toronto, Canada): Dr. Kevin Smith

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Redonda Miller, MD  

6. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Berlin, Germany): Professor Dr. Heyo Kroemer

7. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden): Björn Zoëga, MD, PhD

8. Singapore General Hospital (Bukit Merah, Singapore): Professor Kenneth Kwek

9. Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (Lausanne, Switzerland): Professor Philippe Eckert

10. Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel): Professor Yitshak Kreiss, MD

 

