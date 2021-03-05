Who leads Newsweek's top 10 hospitals in the world

Newsweek released its 2021 rankings for best hospitals in the world March 3. Here are the leaders of the top 10 hospitals on the list:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Gianrico Farrugia, MD

2. Cleveland Clinic: Tom Mihaljevic, MD

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Peter Slavin, MD

4. Toronto General Hospital (Toronto, Canada): Dr. Kevin Smith

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Redonda Miller, MD

6. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Berlin, Germany): Professor Dr. Heyo Kroemer

7. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden): Björn Zoëga, MD, PhD

8. Singapore General Hospital (Bukit Merah, Singapore): Professor Kenneth Kwek

9. Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (Lausanne, Switzerland): Professor Philippe Eckert

10. Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel): Professor Yitshak Kreiss, MD

More articles on leadership and management:

Meet 6 Black female physicians, health advocates at the helm of the COVID-19 fight

5 hospitals, health systems expanding their boards

4 former US surgeons general call for federal vaccine holiday

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.