10 best hospitals in the world, ranked by Newsweek

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital in the world in 2021 by Newsweek.

For its list the magazine partnered with consumer research company Statista to rank leading hospitals in 25 countries.

The ranking, published March 3, is based on patient survey results, key medical performance indicators and recommendations from medical experts, including physicians and hospital managers.

The top 10 hospitals in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

4. Toronto General Hospital (Toronto, Canada)

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

6. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Berlin, Germany)

7. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden)

8. Singapore General Hospital (Bukit Merah, Singapore)

9. Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (Lausanne, Switzerland)

10. Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel)

Access the full list here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by COVID-19 restrictions

10 best cities for women in tech

9 health systems listed among 'world's most ethical companies' for 2021

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.